MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is Sunday, March 29 and the second official day of the Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order. He has directed Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. As of Saturday, there are 441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and five deaths.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

