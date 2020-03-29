Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is Sunday, March 29 and the second official day of the Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order. He has directed Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. As of Saturday, there are 441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and five deaths.
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Late last night: President Trump now says a “quarantine will not be necessary” for the New York area. Instead, he has asked for a travel advisory to be put in place.
