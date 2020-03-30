



— Customers shopping at Lunds & Byerlys locations across Minnesota will notice a clear change at the register as the grocery chain works to keep customers and staff protected during the COVID-19 outbreak.

There’s now a Plexiglas barrier separating the customer and cashier. It features a small opening, just enough to fit the credit card machine.

It’s one of several safety provisions implemented by the chain, according to Director of Retail Operations Brian Kopp, but likely the most noticeable beyond extra cleaning and social distance requirements.

“There’s every bit of desire from us as our company to do the right thing,” Kopp said. “I have not seen rapid changes like we’re going through right now at any point in my career.”

Kopp says as the virus outbreak started picking up steam in February, the chain started a COVID-19 task force. The group focused on ways to safely continue serving shoppers while protecting staff. It started with weekly meetings, which Kopp said quickly became daily as the virus’ presence in the United States ramped up.

“We took a lot of the learnings from other retailers in other parts of the country, but also other parts of the world. Europe is a bit farther ahead through the process than we are, so we could take some of those learnings from Europe,” he said.

At each checkout line, circular stickers about the width of a basketball were put on the floor with footprints on them. They’re placed six-feet apart, signifying where customers should stand to ensure enough social distance. Every other register is also closed, creating more space for customers and staff.

Cashiers wipe down the register area with sanitizing wipes and spray after each transaction. The carts and baskets customers use are escorted away by staff back to the front of the store, where another employee is waiting to clean them.

“We have not shot from the hip in our decisions. We’ve made strategic and educated moves throughout this process,” Kopp said.

The emphasis on sanitation and separation isn’t lost on shoppers like Jay Doorfman.

“I think people are more respectful and things are cleaner,” Doorfman said.

Terrill Arnst, a customer who said she’s been shopping at the Edina location for nearly 20 years, seconds that sentiment.

“It fits in with my general statement that Lunds & Byerlys has responded very well, superbly to the entire crisis. And by adding these elements, it just elevates how well they’re handling it,” Arnst said.

Some grocery stores, like the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis, are now limiting the number of customers allowed inside to make sure there’s enough social distance space. Kopp says that might not be necessary in the Edina location, which is 40,000 square feet, but it is an idea they’re analyzing for smaller locations.

The chain has asked people stop bringing in their own reusable bags. In Minneapolis, that means Lunds & Byerlys locations have stopped charging customers the 5-cent bag fee. Target made a similar move last week.

Kopp anticipates the list of safety changes for all stores will only grow.

“That is something that we look at every single day. Are there layers coming? Yes,” he said.

Since early March, Kopp says the chain has hired about 250 employees, and still has job openings.

