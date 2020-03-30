Comments
Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota priest has made it back home after being stuck in the Republic of the Philippines for weeks during the pandemic.
WCCO shared Father Jeff Ethan’s story last week. A few weeks ago, the Pelican Rapids priest traveled to the Philippines with a group of Minnesotans for a scuba diving trip. Just days into the trip, the country started closing down. The group has been working to get back ever since
They were all asked to remain in separate hotel rooms, and tape inside elevators even marked off where they could stand.
Father Ethan finally landed safely at MSP Airport Sunday.
READ MORE: Food Shelves Prepare For Increased Demand, Mixed With Fewer Volunteers
You must log in to post a comment.