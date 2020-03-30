MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to take a heavy toll on businesses, department stores across the country are feeling the impact too.
Macy’s Inc. announced major furloughs Monday, saying that the company “will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations.”
The department store chain says while the digital business remains open, the company has lost the majority of its sales due to store closures. All of its stores have been closed since March 18.
Officials say there will be fewer furloughs in Macy’s digital business, but that the “majority of our colleagues will go on furlough beginning this week.” The company says furloughed workers who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium through May.
Macy’s expects to bring furloughed employees back on a staggered basis as business resumes. There are currently 10 Macy’s stores in Minnesota.
