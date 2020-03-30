Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | CBS Minnesota App
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A second person has died from complications of the coronavirus in North Dakota, state officials said Monday. The victim is a woman in her 80s from McHenry County in north-central North Dakota.
She had underlying health conditions and acquired COVID-19 through community spread. The other person who died was also elderly.
An obituary says Roger Lehne died last Thursday at the Veterans Administration Hospital on his 93rd birthday. Lehne was formerly of Mahnomen, Minnesota.
Health officials also said Monday 11 additional people have tested positive for the cornavirus, bringing the state total to 109 cases.
Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration as the number of cases continues to increase.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
