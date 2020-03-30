Minnesota Weather: Enjoy This #Top10WxDay With A Scoop Or TwoNormally, we’d be gathered together on patios and outdoor decks, perhaps enjoying a cool drink or a big, beautiful ice cream cone. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, that’s not possible.

NWS: EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Southwest WisconsinThe National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.

Minnesota Weather: Wet Snow To Fall Overnight; North Shore Could See Close To 3 InchesAfter an evening of heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday, wet snow will fall overnight, with perhaps 3 inches stacking up in northern Minnesota.

Poll: Most Minnesotans Say Temperatures In The 60s Means Time For ShortsWith the warm weather ahead this weekend, WCCO took to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for Minnesotans. When can you start wearing shorts?

Minnesota History: 3 Years Since The Earliest Tornado Touchdowns In State HistoryOn March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota. Two were near the Iowa border, in Freeborn and Faribault counties. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.