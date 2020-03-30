Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect, marking the start of a two-week period where Minnesotans have been directed to stay at home except for essential activities. On Monday, students in the state were slated to return to school — but not the classroom — for distance learning. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. has climbed above 140,000.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect, marking the start of a two-week period where Minnesotans have been directed to stay at home except for essential activities. On Monday, students in the state were slated to return to school — but not the classroom — for distance learning. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. has climbed above 140,000.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 outbreak:
- 7:15 a.m.: The lone COVID-19 victim in North Dakota has been identified as a 93-year-old man from Fargo.
- 7:04 a.m.: Alan Merrill, who co-wrote the song “I Love Rock and Roll,” has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
- 6:08 a.m.: President Trump has extended the nationwide shutdown of thousands of businesses until April 30, prolonging social distancing measures in a bid to curtail the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic.
You must log in to post a comment.