MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Blaine say one person is arrested and another is injured after a hotel stabbing Sunday evening.
According to Blaine police, the incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. at the Asteria Inn and Suites on the 9400 block of Baltimore Street. There, officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed during an altercation.
When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old Robbinsdale man with multiple stab wounds. Witnesses told police that the victim and two other males were having an altercation when the victim was stabbed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he needed emergency surgery. He is now listed in stable condition.
Police say a 32-year-old man from Anoka was taken into custody and booked into Anoka County Jail for probable cause second-degree assault.
The incident remains under investigation.
