MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday, March 30 is a WCCO-TV Top 10 Weather Day, with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 50s and sunshine all day.
Normally, we’d be gathered together on patios and outdoor decks, perhaps enjoying a cool drink or a big, beautiful ice cream cone.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, that’s not possible.
But you can order ice cream from one of these great ice cream shops curated by WCCO’s Jason DeRusha and enjoy.
Milkjam Creamery
2743 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis
Monday- Sunday 11am-9pm
https://milkjamcreamery.com/
Minnesota Nice Cream
807 Broadway Street NE, Minneapolis
Monday 2-7pm, Tuesday 2-7pm
https://mnnicecream.square.site/
Sebastian Joe’s
Lowry Hill & Linden Hills, Minneapolis
Weekdays, 2pm-9pm
http://sebastianjoesicecream.com/
Pumphouse Creamery
4754 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
12pm-6pm Daily
https://www.pumphouse-creamery.com/
Izzy’s Ice Cream via Pizza Luce
Various locations, order online
https://pizzaluce.com/delivery/
Dairy Queen
https://www.dairyqueen.com/app/
Culvers
https://www.culvers.com/
You must log in to post a comment.