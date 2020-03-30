COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, March 30, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Catalytic Converter Theft, Catalytic Converter Thefts, Lino Lakes, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, MN Crime Alert Network

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A man was arrested in Lino Lakes on Saturday for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Catalytic converters are a key part of a vehicle’s exhaust system; but they are made with copper, which can be sold for quick cash by thieves. Law enforcement has seen a string of the thefts across Minnesota — and the cost to repair a vehicle that has had its catalytic converter sawed off can range between $1,000 and $3,000.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the alleged thief was driving a white Chevy Express van. Authorities “are confident” that the 36-year-old suspect is not the only person committing this crime in the area.

WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Comments