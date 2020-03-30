MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though Waseca police officer Arik Matson has faced a few bumps in the road to recovery, “he’s pushing through!”
Matson’s sister-in-law Nicole posted an update to his CaringBridge page on Monday, saying that he had a rough couple of weeks in therapy, dealing with depression along his traumatic brain injury.
This week, however, Matson will be flying out of state to continue his recovery; the facility he is currently staying in does not have the ability to provide the care he needs. Matson is “stoked” for the move, especially because the new facility is experienced in caring for the type of injury he has.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, he is still unable to receive visitors. However he enjoys watching videos of encouragement sent in by his friends and family. “He’d love to hear from you and they seem to really boost his spirits!” the post said.
If you want to send in a 15-second video with words of encouragement, you can send them to MatsonStrong@gmail.com. You can also donate to his gofundme here.
Matson was shot on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard. His shooter, Tyler Janovsky, was charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.
