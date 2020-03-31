MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bike shop in the Twin Cities is encouraging cyclists to get on their bikes next month, as taking a ride doesn’t violate social distancing or the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Recovery Bike Shop in northeast Minneapolis says it’s created an “antisocial” scavenger hunt for the month of April. Those who participate can get custom patches and even a free tune-up.
Here’s how it works: Every day in April, Recovery will post images of beloved spots in the neighborhood on social media. Scavenger hunt participants will then have to bike to those spots and post selfies, tagging the shop in the caption on social media.
Stop by five of the spots and Recovery will give you a shop merit patch. Hit all 30 and you can get that free tune-up.
The scavenger hunt is part of 30 Days of Biking, a movement that started in Minnesota and challenges people to ride their bikes every day in April.
Bike-riding is one of the few outdoor activities Minnesotans can enjoy while following the social distancing guidelines and curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Although Gov. Tim Walz directed Minnesotans to stay at home as much as possible until April 10, residents won’t get cited for going on a bike ride. Getting outside for fresh air and exercise is considered an essential activity. Bike shops are also considered essential businesses.
