COVID-19 In MN:
Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 31, 2020
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Shortage Of Personal Protective Equipment 'Huge Problem' For Health Care Workers
With Minnesota’s nurses and doctors on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, there continues to be concern about keeping them safe.
Live WCCO Video
Featured Sports
Gopher Marcus Carr Says He'll Enter NBA Draft, Won't Sign With Agent
Minnesota's Marcus Carr will declare his early entry for the NBA draft, the sophomore point guard said on Monday night in a post on his Instagram account.
With Basketball Paused, Kelly Roysland & Eric Curry Embrace Family Time
They are bonded by basketball and marriage. One is a college coach, and the other is college referee. That meant this could have been one crazy month of March, and it was -- but not because of basketball.
NCAA Approves Extra Year Of Eligibility For Spring Sports Seniors
The NCAA has weighed in on the extra year of eligibility debate for seniors who had their careers cut short.
Is The Twins' Mitch Garver MLB's Best-Hitting Catcher?
In just over 300 at-bats last season, Twins' Mitch Garver put up absurd numbers for a catcher. Will he continue the power surge?
COVID-19
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus In Minnesota: In Quest For Shopper Safety, Lunds & Byerlys Looks Abroad For Inspiration
Grocery stores across the country keep implementing new safety changes to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Who Can Expect A $1,200 Payment? When Will It Arrive? Could You Get More?
Most American adults will get a payment.
Good Question
How Do Ventilators Work?
“The ventilator works to provide extra oxygen to people who need it and it allows the patients to exhale so that the carbon dioxide can be removed from the body."
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: Extreme Sandbox In Hastings
In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Extreme Sandbox for 26 tons of fun.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Choir Teacher Writes COVID-19 Song For Students
March 31, 2020 at 5:45 am
