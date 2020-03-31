MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people sat in their cars waiting for free food passed out by a local church on Friday.
Serenity Village Community Church in Crystal, Minnesota worked with restaurants, food distributors and closed food shelves to pass out more than 250 tons of food to anyone who needed it.
The line started forming early in the morning, and stretched out a near ten block radius.
“When all the restaurants started closing down and food distributors started to figure out what to do with the food I started getting phone calls as to how can we get this food somewhere other than a garbage can,” director of missions and outreach at Serenity Community Church, Kiley Benson said.
Cars passed through stations where volunteers handed out fruits, vegetables, milk, bread and meat.
