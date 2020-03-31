MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities announced Tuesday they will begin offering free weekly meal packages to kids and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many kids rely on school lunches for daily meals and are now faced with food insecurities proceeding Gov. Walz executive order to close all schools in the state.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities say they are providing families with nutritious family-style meals, on-the-go educational materials and access to additional community resources. The resources are intended to help caregivers as well as children.
The implementation of this expanded meal program follows a significant financial contribution announced last Friday by the Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf Family Foundations. The Boys and Girls Club has also received donations from Kowalski’s Markets, Cub Foods, Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders and wife Hayley, MATTERbox Snack Packs, and Papa John’s Pizza.
In the first week of the expanded meal program, seven club locations across the Twin Cities are positioned to serve 13,200 dinner meals to 660 families, with the number served expected to increase in future weeks. Boxes of pre-sorted meal components will be distributed at club locations, with each box containing enough food to provide five dinners for a family of four. Households with more than four members will receive additional boxes.
For more information, visit www.boysandgirls.org.
