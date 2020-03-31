MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Waseca Public School District is turning its school buses into “mobile learning stations” equipped with wireless internet connections to serve its students who lack internet access in their homes, according to Superintendent Tom Lee.
It’s all set to begin on Wednesday. On board the buses, students will have assigned seats, and organizers say they will limit the number of kids allowed on board in order to maintain social distancing.
The district will also be checking the temperatures of students before they are allowed on the bus — and a paraprofessional will be present to answer any questions that students may have.
After two hours, the students will leave the bus which will then be disinfected and relocated to another part of the town.
Online distance learning began at all Minnesota schools on Monday, under the direction of Gov. Tim Walz and state officials.
The Waseca Public School District says that many of its students who lack internet access also lack a means of transportation. Now about 50 students in total will be aided by this new idea.
You must log in to post a comment.