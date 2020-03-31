MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twins Cities windshield fluid manufacturer has pivoted to making bleach and is donating the product to organizations in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPLASH says it has retooled its production facility in St. Paul to produce the cleaning product.
The Eagan-based company says it will donate the bleach to public health organizations, nonprofits, churches, and food pantries.
A spokesperson for the company says SPLASH started giving the bleach away Tuesday. So far, 30 organizations were scheduled to pick up a total of 20,000 gallons of SPLASH bleach.
Organizations in need of bleach can call SPLASH at 651-454-4100 or click here. Pickups must be scheduled.
SPLASH is among a number of business in Minnesota that have used their facilities to create cleaning products and protective for organizations on the front lines of the struggle against the virus.
