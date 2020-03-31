Comments
Metro Mobility customers who want this service need to call to schedule a pickup and drop-off time. They do have a four-bag limit.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Mobility is also doing what it can to help serve its customers by delivering groceries and household essentials.
The transit system is offering this service for free to certified riders, who are unable to use regular bus service due to a disability or health condition.
On Monday, WCCO-TV caught a glimpse of this pickup at Jerry’s in Woodbury.
