MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Minnesota climbed to 10, and across the state public school students and educators began distance learning. Meanwhile, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed above 160,000. The country’s epicenter, New York City, has seen more than 900 COVID-19-related deaths.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6 a.m.:Some Whole Foods employees are asking their fellow workers to prepare for a “sick out” strike Tuesday. It’s unclear if workers in Minnesota are taking part.
- 5:42 a.m.: The coronavirus outbreak in the United States is on pace to become the biggest and deadliest in the world.
- 4:27 a.m.:Hundreds of stranded Americans left Nepal on a repatriation flight Tuesday, days after a complete lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation.
