MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash north of Mankato Tuesday afternoon.
Blue Earth County Deputies responded at about 3:19 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Blue Earth County Road 5. Officials said a motorcycle traveling southbound collided with a truck pulling a trailer headed north on County Road 5 at the intersection of 231st Lane.
First responders performed life saving efforts, but the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the motorcycle rider is being withheld pending family notification.
The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. No other information is provided at this time.
