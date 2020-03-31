Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As bed time arrives, you can have a celebrity read a book to you or your child before going to sleep.
A University of Minnesota librarian has started “Operation Read Aloud.” The social media campaign promotes reading by sharing celebrities or authors reading their books.
For instance, one has “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton reading to scientific superstar Neil deGrasse Tyson.
The videos are free to check out.
