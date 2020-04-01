MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is wanted for a shooting in north Minneapolis last month that left one person dead and two others injured. Investigators have yet to find him.

Christopher Brown, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant with on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Brown is described as a danger to the public with a long criminal record, including convictions for repeatedly violating domestic abuse no contact orders.

Brown is accused in the March 22 shooting on the 5100 block of James Avenue North. Witnesses told investigators that Brown was trying to get into a house, and being denied at the door. Eventually, someone hit him with a bowl when he wouldn’t leave.

In response to the bowl attack, Brown pulled out a gun and began shooting at the house, running away as he pulled the trigger.

Brown’s bullets fatally struck one person in the chest, investigators say. Two others were hit in their legs.

Witnesses said that Brown got into an SUV that sped away from the scene. Police later discovered that the vehicle belonged to his sister.

Investigators located his sister in St. Cloud. She is a co-defendant in the case.

Brown goes by the nickname “Sheisty,” police say. His whereabouts are unknown.