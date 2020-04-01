



Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order that will temporarily suspend evictions in the state during the peacetime emergency, but rent is still due.

“Right now without any sort of intervention with rental assistance or an extension of when evictions can be filed, it’s possible landlords could file evictions as soon as the peacetime emergency is over,” HOME Line executive director Eric Hauge said.

HOME Line is a nonprofit advocacy group for tenants. Hauge said around 28% of Minnesotans rent, including 180,000 who were already considered low income before the pandemic crisis.

He is advising renters who can’t pay the full monthly amount to try paying a portion. They can also ask the county for assistance and reach out to their landlord.

“Communicate with your landlord about why you’re unable to pay rent and try to work out a payment plan,” he said.

Hauge said it’s important if you can pay, to pay your rent.

Evan Uribe, who owns several properties with his wife, agrees.

“This is how I pay for my family to sustain itself,” Uribe said. “This is my full time job.”

He’s been working with three tenants who are not able to pay rent this month. His other seventeen units have paid.

“We’re doing everything we can, and it’s not easy,” Uribe said. “It’s hard on everyone.”

It’s the first of the month – which means rent is due for thousands of Minnesotans.