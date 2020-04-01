MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from online orders to helping food insecure families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven Sundays, which makes the breakfast product muesli, announced last month that it’s giving all of its online proceeds to The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit that fights child hunger.
On its website, Seven Sundays says that since the novel coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S., it’s seen high demand for its products, as they are shelf-stable and nutrient rich.
“We feel that they are in the very best position to make a large and meaningful impact by serving the most vulnerable families during this uncharted time,” the company said, in a statement. “Our goal is to impact 500 families over the next month.”
Seven Sundays began donating to The Sheridan Story on March 10. The giving is slated to continue through April 10.
Seven Sundays is among several companies in Minnesota and around the U.S. giving back to the community in this time of need.
Other examples of companies stepping up are Twin Cities distilleries switching to making hand sanitizer and an Eagan windshield fluid company pivoting to produce bleach for frontline workers.
So far in Minnesota, more than 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve have died battling the disease.
