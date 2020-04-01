Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few small businesses in Pine City have received hundreds of dollars in donations from an anonymous donor.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few small businesses in Pine City have received hundreds of dollars in donations from an anonymous donor.
According to posts on the Pine City community facebook page, the donor dropped off the cash gift in small envelopes, with a little sticky note attached.
“Not much but I hope this helps,” they read.
The businesses which received the donation were Mom’s Parkside Cafe, Nicoll’s Cafe, and Froggy’s Bar and Grill.
You must log in to post a comment.