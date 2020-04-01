MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The office of Gov. Tim Walz announced that the governor will be delivering the State of the State address on Sunday at 7 p.m., after the outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the original date earmarked for the speech.
Because Walz is in self-quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus, the address is scheduled to be delivered live from the governor’s residence and streamed live on YouTube.
“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented hardship to our state, but Minnesotans always rise to a challenge,” Walz said. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.”
Walz delivered his first State of the State last year without a teleprompter, and without a written speech. The governor highlighted education, health care, stronger communities and transportation.
WATCH THE FULL 2019 STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS BELOW
