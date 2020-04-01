Comments
ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The state has closed adult day care centers across Minnesota to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among thousands of seniors and disabled people they serve.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services in a letter to 220 licensed providers this week said the people who staff the centers are not considered critical care workers and need to stay at home.
The letter instructs the centers to close immediately.
The Star Tribune says the centers provide activities, meals and other services to nearly 11,000 seniors and disabled adults across the state.
