MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota climbed to 12. Meanwhile, hospitals like Essentia Health began cutting non-medical staff, as elective surgeries are down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, there are nearly 200,000 cases of COVID-19, and in the country’s epicenter, New York City, more than 1,000 people have died.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6 a.m.: Researchers say at least 865 people died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Those fatalities put America’s death toll over 4,080.
