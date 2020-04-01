Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iowa officials say two people killed in a helicopter crash Monday afternoon held Minnesota addresses.
According to the Gutherie County Sheriff’s Office, a witness in rural Audubon County reported they heard a loud sound and saw a helicopter crashing.
Emergency responders were dispatched and, upon arrival, found the helicopter surrounded by fire due to a power line that had been taken down in the crash.
Two people were killed in the crash. Their names are being withheld until family is notified. However, authorities did say they both held Minnesota addresses.
The investigation into the crash continues.
