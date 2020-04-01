MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead and a child is seriously injured after a crash between a passenger car and freight truck Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township, which is east of Prior Lake.
Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when it struck a 2018 freight truck that was turning southbound onto Natchez Avenue from the westbound lane of Eagle Creek Avenue.
Of the three individuals occupying the car, two were killed. The third occupant — a juvenile male — was removed from the backseat and taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. He had serious injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old Maplewood man, was uninjured and declined medical attention.
Authorities have not determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.
“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identities of the two deceased victims, as well as official causes of death, at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.
