Broke premieres tonight on CBS at 9:30 PM ET/PT starring Pauley Perrette, Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero. In the series opening episode, “Pilot,” we meet Jackie (Perrette), a single suburban mother to Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo) who is shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Leggero); her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil); and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis (Izzy Diaz), land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after Javier’s father cuts them off. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the bond of extended family might be exactly what they need.
Check out the video above for a preview of Broke before tonight’s series premiere and be sure to tune in at 9:30 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.