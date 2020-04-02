[NOTE: An earlier version of this story had a headline indicating $1,200 checks. The corrected headline appears above.]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Representative Angie Craig is leading an effort that would include dependent adults, including college students and people with disabilities, in the federally-issued stimulus checks.
As written, stimulus checks will arrive automatically, based on the most recent tax filing and via direct deposit.
Tax filers who make less than $75,000 a year will get $1,200 dollar checks, plus $500 for every dependent under the age of 17.
Craig wants to expand that to include dependents younger than 19, students 24 years and younger, and dependents with disabilities regardless of age.
They would fall under that dependent category, meaning the person who files their taxes would get an additional $500, with the same income adjustments.
So far, the act has more than 100 bipartisan cosponsors. Craig said, it doesn’t seem like this group was intentionally left out.. but there are challenges on how to fix it.
If passed, this type of act would get implemented in the next stimulus package.
You must log in to post a comment.