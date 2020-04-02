MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans lose their sources of income during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Minnesota Department of Commerce Minnesota has announced that the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) has funds to help pay family’s energy bills. Households have until July 1 to apply for the assistance if they have not already received help this season.
Overseers are encouraging newly unemployed homes “with young children, people with disabilities, or veterans and seniors,” to apply. The funding is limited, and available on a first come, first serve basis.
“Increasing numbers of Minnesotans are becoming economically vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley told the media. “Energy Assistance is an important safety net to help our households stay healthy and safe in this challenging time.”
Households earning less than 50% of Minnesota’s media annual income, or $52,014 for a family four, are eligible for the help. The money comes from grants and it’s paid directly to utility companies or heating vendors.
EAP also helps people who have had their utilities shut off, are facing disconnections, or require repairs for malfunctioning heating systems.
29 local service providers throughout the state have partnered with the Minnesota Commerce Department for the program.
Below is a chart of the maximum income guidelines for eligible recipients:
Click here to receive an application to apply, or call the Commerce Department at 800-657-3710.
