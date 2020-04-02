



State health officials reported Thursday that one more person in Minnesota has died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll up to 18. Meanwhile, 53 more people have tested positive for the disease since Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that so far 742 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak began. However, experts say that this number is likely “just the tip of the iceberg,” as testing has been limited amid the pandemic. Even so, more than 22,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19.

Of the people currently battling the disease, 75 are hospitalized, with 38 in intensive care beds. The number of people in intensive care has increased by nine since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 373 people have recovered from the disease and no longer need to be in isolation.

At a daily news conference Wednesday, health officials urged the public to continue social distancing so as to curb the spread of the virus. Gov. Tim Walz also told people who venture outside for exercise to make sure they are giving others the appropriate space, especially in the state’s popular parks and trails.

Last week, the governor issued a stay-at-home order for Minnesota, directing residents to leave home only for essential activities, such as buying groceries, medicine and getting outdoor exercise. The order has been in place for five days, leaving many businesses and institutions closed. Nearly 300,000 people in Minnesota have filed for unemployment.