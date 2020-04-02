COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 2, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced Thursday the company will increase health measures for its employees.

Effective April 4, Target will provide their employees – of which there are over 350,000 – with face masks and gloves to wear while at work.

The stores will also meter guest traffic. Though occupancy limits vary by location, if metering is required, there will be a designated waiting area outside the store.

The Minneapolis-based company also announced they will be donating an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community.

