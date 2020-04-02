Weather Warning Posted For Parts Of Northwestern MinnesotaThe National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota through Friday.

Minnesota Weather: Enjoy This #Top10WxDay With A Scoop Or TwoNormally, we’d be gathered together on patios and outdoor decks, perhaps enjoying a cool drink or a big, beautiful ice cream cone. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, that’s not possible.

NWS: EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Southwest WisconsinThe National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.

Minnesota Weather: Wet Snow To Fall Overnight; North Shore Could See Close To 3 InchesAfter an evening of heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday, wet snow will fall overnight, with perhaps 3 inches stacking up in northern Minnesota.

Poll: Most Minnesotans Say Temperatures In The 60s Means Time For ShortsWith the warm weather ahead this weekend, WCCO took to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for Minnesotans. When can you start wearing shorts?