MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced Thursday the company will increase health measures for its employees.
Effective April 4, Target will provide their employees – of which there are over 350,000 – with face masks and gloves to wear while at work.
The stores will also meter guest traffic. Though occupancy limits vary by location, if metering is required, there will be a designated waiting area outside the store.
The Minneapolis-based company also announced they will be donating an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community.
