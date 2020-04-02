



— Minnesota Vikings athletes continue to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Vikings announced that wide receiver Adam Thielen’s foundation, The Thielen Foundation, will be donating $100,000 to organizations that support families in need.

Thielen has already donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland to help feed students who would otherwise go without meals. This additional donation is $75,000 more for three Minnesota-based organizations, totaling $100,000 overall.

Those three organizations include The Salvation Army North, M Health Fairview and MN Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus.

On April 9, Thielen will also be hosting a radiothon on KFAN to help raise additional funds for COVID-19 relief.

“This community continues to amaze us with the support we give one another. Throughout this radiothon, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this difficult time and also provide some entertainment relief throughout the day. We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever” said Thielen.

.@athielen19 is continuing to help during the COVID-19 crisis. The Thielen Foundation will donate $100k to organizations that are supporting families in need. He is also organizing a radioathon on @KFAN1003 next week to continue fundraising efforts. 📰: https://t.co/bIbmv32WDD pic.twitter.com/7zNJysYr1W — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 2, 2020

Just a day earlier, running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Danielle Hunter announced they will be donating the funds they receive from the MADDEN NFL video game to North Memorial for PPE gear.