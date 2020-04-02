MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it’s a “relatively strong possibility” that school will not resume in-person classes this year.
In a daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Walz says the chances of students getting back into the classroom before the end of the school year is relatively slim.
The Minnesota Department of Education said they are also working on ways for students to “distance” graduate.
Last week, the governor issued a stay-at-home order for Minnesota, directing residents to leave home only for essential activities, such as buying groceries, medicine and getting outdoor exercise. The order has been in place for five days, leaving many businesses and institutions — including schools — closed. Nearly 300,000 people in Minnesota have filed for unemployment.
Distance learning for students began March 31.
