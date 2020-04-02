MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to mid-August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the DNC Committee made the decision to push back the convention to Aug. 17. It was originally scheduled for Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 13-17.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said.
In light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will now be held the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, providing our team more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event.https://t.co/DybjUJuUUA
— 2020 Democratic National Convention (@DemConvention) April 2, 2020
The DNC Committee says they are committed to hosting the convention in Milwaukee.
You must log in to post a comment.