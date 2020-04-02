COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 2, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:COVID-19, Democratic National Convention, Milwaukee, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to mid-August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the DNC Committee made the decision to push back the convention to Aug. 17. It was originally scheduled for Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 13-17.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said.

The DNC Committee says they are committed to hosting the convention in Milwaukee.

Comments