MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 30 people, most of them children, are without a home after an early morning fire at a north Minneapolis quadplex.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says a passerby called in the fire around 1:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to the home on the 1000 block of Newton Avenue North.
The fire started in one of the quadplex’s second-floor units, and the wind pushed the flames onto the roof. Still, crews quickly knocked down the flames.
Everyone inside the quadplex was able to escape unharmed.
The American Red Cross says it’s assisting 11 adults and 21 children displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
