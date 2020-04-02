MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged with first-degree burglary for stealing from a private residence in northern Minnesota and cutting down a tree in the home’s yard.
Thirty-nine-year-old Luke Lee Dustin Prescott of Grand Rapids and 42-year-old Clifton Lea Garcia of Coon Rapids were charged in connection to the March 26 burglary. Prescott has also been charged with third-degree “possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin.” Both are now in custody in the St. Louis County Jail.
Last Thursday at 7:34 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in process in the 2000 block of Highway 53, in Field Township about four miles north of the town of Cook.
A 911 dispatcher had received a report of two males entering an attached porch and stealing “a number of items from inside and then cutting down a tree in the yard,” according to an incident report.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived within minutes of the call, but they say the perpetrators had already left the scene.
While searching in the surrounding area, deputies were able to locate a suspicious vehicle parked on Nett Lake Road in Leiding Township, and two suspects were taken into custody soonafter.
A search warrant was executed on Nett Lake Road and law enforcement say they recovered the items that were stolen during the burglary.
