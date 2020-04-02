COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 2, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minnesota and nationwide, we’re seeing record high unemployment as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why we wanted to dedicate Thursday’s Mid-Morning show to people looking for work and address your questions/concerns about employment.

A great line-up of experts were on hand to help job seekers reinvent themselves on paper, as well as on video conference calls.

Watch the special “Now Hiring” edition of the WCCO Mid-Morning show above.

Click here for more employment resources.

