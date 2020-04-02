Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minnesota and nationwide, we’re seeing record high unemployment as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why we wanted to dedicate Thursday’s Mid-Morning show to people looking for work and address your questions/concerns about employment.
A great line-up of experts were on hand to help job seekers reinvent themselves on paper, as well as on video conference calls.
Watch the special “Now Hiring” edition of the WCCO Mid-Morning show above.
