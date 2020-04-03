Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a home’s fence was recently marked with a racial slur.
In a news release the Edina Police Department says someone spray painted the slur at a residence in the 6300 block of Rolf Avenue, “sometime in the morning hours of March 26.”
“We take these types of incidents very seriously and are actively investigating this incident,” Sgt. Brandon Kuske tells the media. “If residents ever witness suspicious behavior, they should call 911 immediately to report it.”
If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call Edina Police at 952-826-1600. Your identity may remain confidential.
