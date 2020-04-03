MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday it will be launching a new Parks Response Team (PRT), to help ensure the health and safety of its residents during this time of social distancing.
The PRT is compromised of staff from the Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Public Safety departments. Each day, team members will monitor the use of Bloomington’s parks, trails and park amenities throughout the city, and will respond to resident’s concerns and questions daily.
When PRT staff see or are made aware of activity that does not follow public health guidelines, they will inform the park user of the need for compliance. They will have signs, flyers and other materials to assist in educating park users about their role in keeping Bloomington’s parks open and safe.
The PRT will monitor parks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. The PRT ask’s if you see activity in your neighborhood park, that you believe is not consistent with CDC guidelines for social distancing, don’t call 911. Contact the PRT with your concerns and a team member will be dispatched to address the situation.
If park users refuse to comply with polite requests to follow social distancing and other guidelines, the PRT may contact the Bloomington Police Department for assistance.
To contact the Parks Response Team, call 952-563-4773 (include park name, date/time of call, description of activity) or email PRT@BloomingtonMN.gov.
