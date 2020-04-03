MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four inmates in Minnesota’s Moose Lake corrections facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the state’s 11 prisons, a total of 31 inmates have been tested. Of those, 20 have been confirmed negative, and four are still awaiting results.
The first inmate at Moose Lake tested positive on March 30, along with a staff member from the Red Wing corrections facility. Since then, one inmate from Red Wing was tested and confirmed negative. Seven inmates have been tested at Moose Lake.
Other facilities with inmates who have been tested include St. Cloud, Lino Lakes, Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Shakopee, and Faribault.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, two days after the first inmate at Moose Lake tested positive for COVID-19, they started distributing reusable cotton masks to facilities in Moose Lake and Willow River. Surgical style barrier masks were distributed to the remainder of the staff and inmates on April 2.
Inside the prison, wardens are implementing modified schedules to allow for social distancing. This includes changing schedules for phone access, recreation, education, and therapeutic programming.
When asked if incarcerated people with pre-existing medical conditions or close release dates would be considered for early release, the DOC said “the Commissioner has authority to grant conditional medical release and to grant work release status to those who qualify. He is actively considering how he can exercise that authority in a way that protects communities but also helps to minimize risk for those who are incarcerated.”
All in-person visits have been suspended for families and friends of inmates.
