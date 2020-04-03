MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Four more people with COVID-19 in Minnesota have died, health officials announced Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 22. Meanwhile 47 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 789, with more than 24,000 people tested since the outbreak began.
Still, experts caution that the true number of people who’ve contracted the virus is likely much higher, as testing has been limited.
Of those currently battling COVID-19, 86 are in the hospital, an increase of 11 from Thursday. Forty patients are in intensive care beds, up two from Thursday.
On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be in isolation is now over 400, health officials say.
Earlier this week, officials revealed that 11 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were in long-term care facilities. On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and top health officials said they planned to change the state’s policy on revealing the names and locations of care facilities with cases of the coronavirus.
Starting as soon as this weekend, the names and locations of affected care facilities will appear on the health department’s website.
Previously, health officials said it would not release that sensitive data as it could be involation of state and federal privacy laws.
