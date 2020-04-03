MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rock the Garden, the outdoor concert that all but signals the start of summer in the Twin Cities, has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The Walker Art Center and The Current announced the cancelation of the day-long concert, which was slated for June 20, on Friday, saying that it was a “difficult, yet necessary” decision.
Those who bought tickets will receive full refunds and should expect to be contacted by Etix directly, organizers said.
Just last month, Rock the Garden’s lineup was made public. The list featured several beloved indie rockers, most of them women. The top of the ticket included Tegan and Sara, Brittany Howard, and local favorite Poliça.
Walker officials said they chose to cancel the concert rather than postpone it due to the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over the future as the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the globe.
Rock the Garden wasn’t the only staple of summer to be called off on Friday. Earlier in the morning, news broke that the Twin Cities Pride celebrations, including the Pride parade, were postponed indefinitely.
