MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks first in the nation in when it comes to takeout, curbside and delivery dining during our ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.
According to the food and cooking site The Daring Kitchen, the ranking is the result of geotagged Twitter data during the last 30 days of tracking.
The map shows that just behind Minnesota are Nebraska, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Virginia.
The survey, though, also showed that Minnesota was also one of the top “overeating states” during the outbreak.
Thousands of restaurants currently offer takeout, curbside dropoff or delivery options as Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order continues on. WCCO is sharing a map of the restaurants that have contacted us to notify customers that they are open.
