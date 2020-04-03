COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, April 3, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marks nearly a full week since Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect in Minnesota, in which he directed residents to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, Minneapolis announced that the city’s public beaches and pools will be closed for the summer, and the city’s park police said it’s asking people to stop playing team sports, like soccer, basketball and football. Additionally, the governor and health officials announced a change of course in reporting the spread of the disease: Going forward, they will now be releasing the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic:

Comments