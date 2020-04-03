Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marks nearly a full week since Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect in Minnesota, in which he directed residents to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, Minneapolis announced that the city’s public beaches and pools will be closed for the summer, and the city’s park police said it’s asking people to stop playing team sports, like soccer, basketball and football. Additionally, the governor and health officials announced a change of course in reporting the spread of the disease: Going forward, they will now be releasing the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Here are the latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic:
- 6:15 a.m.:The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 6,000 people in the U.S., researchers say. Meanwhile, officials have expressed concern that some Americans aren’t taking the social distancing guidelines seriously.
- 6 a.m.: The criminal justice reform organization created by Jay-Z and Meek Mill is sending nearly 100,000 surgical masks to prisons and correctional facilities across the U.S.
- 1:12 a.m.:A federal judge has ruled against postponing Wisconsin’s April 7 primary but is giving voters an additional six days to turn in absentee ballots.
