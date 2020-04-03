MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines announced Friday they will be extending customers’ ability to plan and re-book travel plans for up to two years, due to the impact of COVID-19.
We’ve extended the ability to rebook eligible coronavirus-impacted travel for up to two years, so you can be sure the value of your ticket is secure and redeemable for a longer period. Terms apply. https://t.co/DsikeSUHpK
— Delta (@Delta) April 3, 2020
Delta is providing waived change fees and greater flexibility to travel through May 31, 2022, when tickets normally expire one year after purchasing.
This will apply to customers who have upcoming travel already booked in April or May 2020 as of April 3, or have existing eCredits or canceled travel from flights in March, April or May 2020. All applicable eCredits will be automatically extended to May 2022.
Also, tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31, 2020, can be changed without a change fee for up to a year from the purchasing date.
For more information on COVID-19 travel updates, visit Delta’s website.
