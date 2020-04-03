



Some doctors worry Minnesotans who need medical help are staying away from hospitals and other care facilities.

Not because they think they have COVID-19, because they worry about getting it.

“I think people are afraid to come in because they don’t want to get sick,” Dr. Dave Milbrant said.

Since mid March, Dr. Milbrant says M Health Fairview emergency rooms have seen a 60% decline in patients.

“My biggest fear is people not coming into the emergency room for things that they should be coming in to the ER for, like strokes, like heart attacks,” Dr. Milbrant said.

He wants to assure people that it’s still safe to visit the ER.

“We have people right at the door, screening people, trying to identify, trying to isolate people,” Dr. Milbrant said.

The urgency room in the east metro turned two of their clinic into “clean sites” where they only take in non-COVID-19 related medical needs.

“We felt it was really important to offer the community a space where there was low risk of contracting a COVID infection,” Dr. Kristi Trussell said.

The urgency room clean sites make it really easy for you. Not only are they open seven days a week, but you don’t need an appointment.

Just go to their website urgencyroom.com and click locations and times. The Eagan and Vadnais Heights locations are the clean sites. You can see the wait times in real time and you can see all the patients ahead of you.

When a patient is waiting to see a doctor you can see they are in their own separate room, not a communal waiting room.

“We can see everything from minor illnesses like sore throats or sinus infections, all the way up to things that are really serious,” Dr. Trussell said.

Dr. Trussell says avoiding medical care right now is a dangerous decision.

“We’ve seen a number of patients who have come in really late in their illness and because of that have had complications and have even needed to be admitted,” Dr. Trussell said.

The Urgency Room’s third clinic in Woodbury is dedicated solely to treating respiratory concerns and offers limited coronavirus testing for qualified patients.