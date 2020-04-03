MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a late night apartment fire Thursday in the south metro.
The Inver Grove Heights Fire Departments says crews responded to the fire around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment building on the 3100 block of 56th Street East. Initial reports said someone was trapped inside.
Firefighters found thick black smoke spewing from the balcony of one of the apartments. Several other crews from nearby departments were called to help knock down the flames.
When firefighters made their way through the smoke-clogged hallway to the burning apartment, they had to force in the door. Inside was a man with severe wounds.
Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
